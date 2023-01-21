Hartford Investment Management Co. Buys 1,144 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Loews by 131.7% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on L. TheStreet raised shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Loews

Loews Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $49.36 and a twelve month high of $68.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.26.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

