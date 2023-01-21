Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 424,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,054 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $37,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $69.81 and a 12 month high of $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Articles

