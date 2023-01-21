Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Sells 40,194 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,244,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,194 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.0% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $195,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

