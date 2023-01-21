Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Purchases 2,952 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XOM. Mizuho raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

NYSE XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66. The company has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

