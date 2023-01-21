Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.08 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim cut their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Shares of AWK opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.77 and a 52-week high of $173.87. The company has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

