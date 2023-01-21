Security Asset Management Sells 5,032 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Security Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,032 shares during the quarter. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the third quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 5,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 300,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 205.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,038,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,251,000 after buying an additional 95,706 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 127,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $113.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average of $100.59. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $69.81 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.