Assetmark Inc. Buys 1,500 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after acquiring an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5,143.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 471,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,150,000 after acquiring an additional 462,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,296,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,694,000 after acquiring an additional 329,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth about $15,094,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of AOS stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day moving average of $57.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $78.96.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AOS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.75.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.



