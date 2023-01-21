Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $2.42 Million Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,599,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 8,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.7% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 35,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,597,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC cut their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $151.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.45.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.