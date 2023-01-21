Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 123,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 405.8% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $19.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38.

Vodafone Group Public Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.4483 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 7.6%.

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 100 ($1.22) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.29.

About Vodafone Group Public

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Further Reading

