Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.33.

DFS stock opened at $106.14 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $87.64 and a one year high of $129.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.11. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.63%.

In related news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 1,291 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $135,684.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,739.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

