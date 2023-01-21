Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.28 Million Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,195,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 594,358 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $47,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,000 shares of company stock worth $4,666,350 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $51.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 5.97 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HALO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

