Simon N.R. Harford Sells 1,776 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) CFO Simon N.R. Harford sold 1,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $77,788.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $44.40. The company has a market cap of $906.91 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.03). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 228.51% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The company had revenue of $9.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Albireo Pharma

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Albireo Pharma by 56.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,424,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,287,000 after acquiring an additional 515,615 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,362,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after purchasing an additional 242,710 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 399,516 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,164,000 after buying an additional 42,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 82.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,335,000 after buying an additional 394,595 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered Albireo Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HC Wainwright cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.