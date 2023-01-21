Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.82 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.82 EPS.

Netflix Stock Up 8.5 %

NFLX stock opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $259.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Netflix

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $338.47.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

