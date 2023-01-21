Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.82-$2.82 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.17 billion-$8.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.15 billion. Netflix also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.82 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $338.47.

Netflix Trading Up 8.5 %

NFLX opened at $342.50 on Friday. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $458.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $259.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 26.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $930,105,000 after purchasing an additional 516,505 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,176,359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,242,000 after purchasing an additional 57,132 shares during the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 670,077 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $160,624,000 after buying an additional 26,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

