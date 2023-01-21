Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,355 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,424,000 after purchasing an additional 281,795 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,433,000 after purchasing an additional 320,049 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 25.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,924,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,507,000 after acquiring an additional 789,658 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 9.6% in the third quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 3,115,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,690,000 after acquiring an additional 271,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glendon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 2,485,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,068,000 after purchasing an additional 37,083 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $22.34 and a one year high of $51.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.61). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Magner acquired 2,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $54,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,190.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ALLY has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ally Financial from $66.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ally Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.97.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

