Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,010,626 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,956,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010,626 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of PPL worth $49,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 39.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after buying an additional 2,662,870 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PPL by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,890,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,002 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in PPL in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,798,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 299.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,852 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PPL by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $31.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

