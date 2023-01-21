Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,748 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,101 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in GSK in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in GSK during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE GSK opened at $35.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66. GSK plc has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.3695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.13) to GBX 1,535 ($18.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America downgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($21.96) to GBX 1,450 ($17.69) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,583.57.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

