Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,092 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 207.0% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 44.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Shares of MU opened at $58.46 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $96.50. The firm has a market cap of $63.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.35%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

