Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other AmerisourceBergen news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,378,818.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ABC opened at $162.21 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $127.94 and a 1 year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.42.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The firm had revenue of $61.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

