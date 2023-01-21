Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $22.02 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

