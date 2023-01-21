Mohammed Jalaluddin Purchases 18,722 Shares of Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD) Stock

Ansar Financial And Development (CNSX:AFD – Get Rating) Director Mohammed Jalaluddin purchased 18,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.90 per share, for a total transaction of $16,849.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,628,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,902.90.
Ansar Financial And Development Stock Performance
Ansar Financial And Development has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $0.84.
About Ansar Financial And Development
