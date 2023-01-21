Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 649 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $23,409.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Phreesia to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Phreesia by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phreesia by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

