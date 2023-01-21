Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman Sells 649 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $23,409.43. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 129,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,671,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Phreesia Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $35.25 on Friday. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average of $26.86.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.16 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 50.32% and a negative net margin of 70.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Phreesia by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Phreesia by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 198,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phreesia by 10.3% in the third quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phreesia (PHR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.