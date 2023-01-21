Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 975 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $200,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.7% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Clorox by 345.0% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 63,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,948,000 after purchasing an additional 49,213 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.58 and its 200 day moving average is $143.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

