Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 54.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the third quarter worth $10,379,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in MDU Resources Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MDU opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.19.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 10.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 53.61%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

