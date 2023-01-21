Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNI opened at $123.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $137.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

