Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,093 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 88.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

PDC Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

PDCE stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.44 and a 200-day moving average of $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.36). PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at $27,861,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,861,129.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total transaction of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.33.

PDC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Further Reading

