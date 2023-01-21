Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.65 Million Stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Iridium Communications during the third quarter valued at $3,363,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Iridium Communications by 209.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 30,457 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Iridium Communications by 19.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 16,740 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Shares of IRDM stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.04. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $62.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 1,500.63 and a beta of 1.11.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total value of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,529. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Further Reading

