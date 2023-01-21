Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of FOX by 78.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in FOX by 2,071.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in FOX by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FOX by 98.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 23.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOX Stock Performance

FOX opened at $29.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

About FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

