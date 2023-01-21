Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $743,040,000 after acquiring an additional 504,794 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $314,617,000 after buying an additional 156,354 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after buying an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 292,953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,663,000 after buying an additional 145,307 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MLM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.10.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $347.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $351.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $406.85.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

