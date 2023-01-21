Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $952,000 Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Horizon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $677,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 93,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.66 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $24.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.61.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 40.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other First Horizon news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Profile



First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

