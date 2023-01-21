Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Position Reduced by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 19.6% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EMN stock opened at $89.82 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $69.91 and a 12 month high of $124.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.73%.

A number of research firms have commented on EMN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.38.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

