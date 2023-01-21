Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in APA by 375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $45.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.55%.

APA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on APA from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on APA from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on APA from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

