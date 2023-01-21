Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 62 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,561.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,463.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,315.60. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,571.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.35. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 1,929.28%. The company had revenue of $985.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.72 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,410.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,355.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,406.00 to $1,284.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,396.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,491.20, for a total transaction of $9,615,257.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 10,252 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,420.65, for a total transaction of $14,564,503.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,866.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,073 shares of company stock valued at $52,372,537. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

