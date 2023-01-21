Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 96.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Abiomed in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 57.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 3,680.0% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $381.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $379.49 and a 200-day moving average of $312.70. Abiomed, Inc. has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

Insider Activity

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $265.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.30 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 24.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total value of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,718.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,468,594 in the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABMD. Piper Sandler cut Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $388.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on Abiomed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $350.50.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.