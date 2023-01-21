Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,023,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 21.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,349,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,266 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $74,934,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 96.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,178,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,674,250,000 after buying an additional 1,515,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CUBE has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $42.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.49. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $54.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 171.93%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

