D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stake Lessened by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,059 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $712,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at about $311,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 139,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 138,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,343,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $94.48 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $97.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.71.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.06 by ($0.39). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.05%.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,459. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $39,884.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at $479,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,770 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $95.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.54.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

