Barclays PLC Sells 3,217,512 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 67.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,529,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,217,512 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of Suncor Energy worth $43,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 160,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,525,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,520 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,483,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 17.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU opened at $33.03 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.27 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 14.23%. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.3911 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.