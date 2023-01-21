Barclays PLC Sells 54,774 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 339,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,774 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $43,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $151.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $159.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

