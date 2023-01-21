Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Parker-Hannifin worth $43,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $305.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.59. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on PH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.09.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

