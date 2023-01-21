Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 59.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 907,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,091 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $51,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Corteva by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Corteva by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,843,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,355,000 after acquiring an additional 477,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,580,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,782,000 after acquiring an additional 110,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,736,000 after acquiring an additional 55,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA stock opened at $62.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $43.74 and a one year high of $68.43. The firm has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

About Corteva

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.