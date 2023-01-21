General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 648,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110,633 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $49,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in General Mills by 1.5% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 11.7% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $707,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 11.3% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills stock opened at $77.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $88.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,625.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,829 shares of company stock valued at $9,076,630. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

