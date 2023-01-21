Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,035,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,816 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of DuPont de Nemours worth $52,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 84.7% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 76.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 833.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DD opened at $73.97 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

