Rathbones Group Plc Has $30,000 Stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Rathbones Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 23.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,870,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,233,000 after buying an additional 1,470,682 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,123,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 56,220 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OTLY shares. Mizuho raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.94.

Oatly Group Price Performance

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.31. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $7.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $183.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.10 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 32.36% and a negative net margin of 48.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.