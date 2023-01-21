The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,602,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 744,712 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $442,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,908,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,591,269,000 after acquiring an additional 286,186 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,535,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,066,777,000 after buying an additional 86,345 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,373,199 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $925,167,000 after buying an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after buying an additional 408,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $374.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

