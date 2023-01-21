Rathbones Group Plc Sells 83,345 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rathbones Group Plc lowered its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 83,345 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 22,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of SKX opened at $46.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $49.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.19). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $31.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $444,171.87. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 427,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,061,213.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 10,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $444,171.87. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 427,080 shares in the company, valued at $18,061,213.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $52,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares in the company, valued at $369,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,967 shares of company stock valued at $876,358. Company insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Featured Stories

