Rathbones Group Plc Sells 2,000 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Rathbones Group Plc reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,459,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,612,000 after acquiring an additional 993,218 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 4,494,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,741,000 after buying an additional 1,180,045 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 100.7% during the second quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,110,000 after buying an additional 2,237,400 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 263.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,926,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,624,000 after buying an additional 2,845,575 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $77,149,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:KWEB opened at $34.85 on Friday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81.

