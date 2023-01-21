The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 0.2% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.3 %

Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $374.67.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

