Rathbones Group Plc Sells 398 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rathbones Group Plc cut its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in Stryker were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Stryker by 87,902.2% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $555,482,000 after buying an additional 2,075,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 664.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,199,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $437,497,000 after buying an additional 1,911,376 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,364,821 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $271,504,000 after buying an additional 592,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Stryker by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 694,478 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $185,669,000 after buying an additional 388,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,437,580 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,336,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stryker from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

Stryker Trading Up 1.1 %

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total value of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $256.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $279.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $242.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

