Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.08 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 1.8% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after buying an additional 24,640 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $322.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

