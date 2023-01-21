SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC Sells 119 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,412 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 1.4% of SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $374.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

